Getty Image

Those who voted for The Apprentice star Donald Trump in the 2016 election because they wanted an entertaining presidency that would mirror their favorite NBC reality TV show are probably not experiencing any voter’s remorse just yet. Trump’s tumultuous administration has already seen over a dozen high level firings and resignations, and it’s only eight months into his first term. The latest White House drama of course involves Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was already at odds with the president before it came out this week that he allegedly called Trump an “f-ing moron” back in July, threatening to resign his post.

Now, Axios is reporting that Trump is entertaining the idea of replacing Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. (In other words, expect an announcement by the end of the day.) One especially telling excerpt of the report alleges Trump’s real problem with Tillerson, and not surpringly it involves the amount of media attention the former Exxon CEO is getting from his beloved cable news programs.

Sources tell us Trump recognizes that a Cabinet shuffle would bring bad press. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly wants stability, and so is discouraging high-level departures before next year. And yet, insiders say Trump’s relationship with Tillerson is broken beyond repair. We’re told Trump was furious that Tillerson didn’t try to blunt the story about him calling the president a “moron,” by just going out and denying it (whether or not it actually occurred). After what Trump considered a strong trip to Vegas, he seethed when he got back and saw Tillerson’s gaffe dominating cable-news coverage. Everywhere he flipped, there was Tillerson’s face instead of his.

Given Trump’s obsession with the NBC News exclusive this week even in light of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and a humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico (and like, everything we know about his character), it certainly doesn’t seem unfathomable.