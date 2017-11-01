Getty Image

Trump keeps trying to kill the Russia narrative while insisting that it’s fake news, pointing to other stories he thinks the public should pay more attention to and constantly saying that there was no collusion. But Special Council Mueller’s vulture eye has stayed firmly fixed on the President and the people in his orbit. Much as in Edgar Allen Poe’s The Tell-Tale Heart, the steady thump-thump-thump of Mueller’s investigation is causing panic in the White House, according to a new Vanity Fair piece.

Members of the Trump administration are turning on one another, and the president himself is no exception. Reportedly, Trump told ally Roger Stone that son-in-law Jared Kushner is “the worst political adviser in the White House in modern history.” That’s according to Sam Nunburg, Trump’s former campaign aide. He doesn’t see Trump’s comment about Kushner as any big secret. “I’m only saying publicly what everyone says behind the scenes at Fox News, in conservative media, and the Senate and Congress,” he explained.

But that’s not all. Trump has also supposedly stayed in touch with Kushner’s former White House rival Steve Bannon, who is warning that the GOP might roll on him as easily as George Papadopoulos did. Confidants privy to their talks say that it’s Bannon’s belief that “Mueller shouldn’t be allowed to be a clean shot on goal. He must be contested and checked. Right now he has unchecked power.” Bannon has been offering Trump possible strategies for how to push back against Mueller’s tireless investigation.

It’s interesting that Trump has warmed to Bannon again in this time of crisis. With his new tax reform bill, known for now as the Cut Cut Cut Act, on the line starting tomorrow and indictments landing on some of the closest members of his circle, Trump desperately needs a win. Bannon is encouraging him to look for his victories outside the establishment in case the GOP decides to follow Flake and Corkers’ lead. Someone from Bannon’s camp also indicated his belief that “The establishment has proven time and time again they will f*ck Trump over.”

Meanwhile, things look grim, and that tell-tale heart keeps thumping. “Mueller is going to go over every financial dealing of Jared Kushner and the Trump Organization,” explained Nunberg. “Trump is at 33 percent in Gallup. You can’t go any lower. He’s f*cked.”

(Via Vanity Fair)