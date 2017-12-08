Trump Doubles Down On His Endorsement Of Accused Pedophile Roy Moore In A Twitter Rant

#Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
12.08.17

Getty Image

We’re just four days away from the special election that will determine the next Senator of Alabama — Republican Roy Moore, who is accused of preying on over a half a dozen underage girls, or Democrat Doug Jones, a former state attorney who prosecuted child molesters and pedophiles. The GOP has been under intense pressure to condemn Moore, with a few outspoken members of the party such as Jeff Flake (R-AZ) doing so, but with President Trump’s endorsement Republicans are largely standing by their man.

Speaking of Trump’s endorsement, on Friday morning the president doubled down (tripled down? quadrupled down? it’s hard to keep count at this point) on his endorsement of Moore, tweeting, “LAST thing the Make America Great Again Agenda needs is a Liberal Democrat in Senate where we have so little margin for victory already. The Pelosi/Schumer Puppet Jones would vote against us 100% of the time. He’s bad on Crime, Life, Border, Vets, Guns & Military. VOTE ROY MOORE!”

On Friday evening, Trump is holding a rally in Pensacola, Florida, coincidentally close to the Alabama border, where he is expected to reiterate his endorsement. Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley appeared on Fox & Friends on Friday morning to claim that the rally has nothing to do with Moore, but as we all know Trump is gonna do what Trump wants to do.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpDOUG JONESRoy Moore

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP