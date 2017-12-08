Getty Image

We’re just four days away from the special election that will determine the next Senator of Alabama — Republican Roy Moore, who is accused of preying on over a half a dozen underage girls, or Democrat Doug Jones, a former state attorney who prosecuted child molesters and pedophiles. The GOP has been under intense pressure to condemn Moore, with a few outspoken members of the party such as Jeff Flake (R-AZ) doing so, but with President Trump’s endorsement Republicans are largely standing by their man.

Speaking of Trump’s endorsement, on Friday morning the president doubled down (tripled down? quadrupled down? it’s hard to keep count at this point) on his endorsement of Moore, tweeting, “LAST thing the Make America Great Again Agenda needs is a Liberal Democrat in Senate where we have so little margin for victory already. The Pelosi/Schumer Puppet Jones would vote against us 100% of the time. He’s bad on Crime, Life, Border, Vets, Guns & Military. VOTE ROY MOORE!”

LAST thing the Make America Great Again Agenda needs is a Liberal Democrat in Senate where we have so little margin for victory already. The Pelosi/Schumer Puppet Jones would vote against us 100% of the time. He’s bad on Crime, Life, Border, Vets, Guns & Military. VOTE ROY MOORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2017

On Friday evening, Trump is holding a rally in Pensacola, Florida, coincidentally close to the Alabama border, where he is expected to reiterate his endorsement. Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley appeared on Fox & Friends on Friday morning to claim that the rally has nothing to do with Moore, but as we all know Trump is gonna do what Trump wants to do.