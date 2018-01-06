President Trump says report that he asked AG Sessions not to recuse himself is “way off,” adds: “Everything that I’ve done is 100% proper. That is what I do, is I do things proper.” https://t.co/Wh1BDY3wJ1 pic.twitter.com/sRvwqxBuzA — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2018

Hours after claiming he was “really smart” and a “very stable genius” during a Twitter tirade regarding his mental competency, President Trump and the Republican leadership delivered remarks to the press at Camp David. Unsurprisingly, Michael Wolff’s new tell-all book came up during the press conference, as did Trump’s tweets about his intelligence at the media attacks that triggered them. When asked about a recent New York Times report claiming he had unsuccessfully lobbied against Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from all things Russia, however, Trump repeated his “no collusion” line.

“Everything I’ve done is 100 percent proper. The story, by the way, in the Times was way off, or at least off. Everything that I’ve done is 100 percent proper. That’s what I do, is I do things proper. I guess the collusion now is dead, because everyone found that after a year of study there’s been absolutely no collusion. There’s been no collusion between us and the Russians.”

The president’s claims that there was “no collusion” between his campaign or administration and Russian officials, as well as his attempt to deflect back to Hillary Clinton and the Democrats’ alleged collusion, simply repeated what he had tweeted earlier. However, unlike his bonkers late-December interview with the Times — in which he said there was “no collusion” a whopping 16 times — Trump only delivered his chorus twice at Camp David. You can watch all of the president’s press conference below.

