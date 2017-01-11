What's Happening With The Russian Hacking Scandal?

Kellyanne Conway Addressed Those Bombshell Donald Trump Allegations On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Trending Editor
01.10.17 3 Comments

On Tuesday, a CNN report broke saying that intelligence officials had briefed Donald Trump on information they had received asserting that Russia had in their possession compromising information about the President Elect. Both from his business dealings and from his personal life. Of course now we know what some of that compromising information may be — namely Trump’s alleged enjoyment of golden showers and also possible treason — and there is a good chance that there is more information that Russia has yet to release or use to manipulate PEOTUS.

In a perfect coincidence of timing, Kellyanne Conway appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday night and the shocking information about her boss was released during the lead-up to filming. Seth asked her about the allegations, and her answers were (in Seth’s own words)…concerning.

Whitney is a writer based in Brooklyn who doesn't let people forget she's a Boston sports fan or pass on the chance to debate pop culture, ever.

