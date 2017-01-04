Just weeks prior to being sworn in as the next president of the United States, President-elect Donald Trump appears to be openly at war with his country’s intelligence agencies. On Tuesday night, Trump took to Twitter to insinuate that the men and women who staff the F.B.I., C.I.A., etc. are hard at work manufacturing evidence that the Russian government interfered with the U.S. electoral process via hacking.
As you may recall, Trump over the weekend told reporters — as he stood next to a flag-waving Don King — that he knows “things that other people don’t know about hacking,” and that he’d reveal more on “Tuesday or Wednesday.” In a tweet on Tuesday night, Trump mockingly put quotation marks around the word “intelligence” and suggested that he’d not be able to reveal what he promised to reveal because a briefing he was supposed to receive on the hacking matter had been postponed until Friday.
For what it’s worth, multiple intelligence officials have told the press that Trump is essentially full of sh*t, that the briefing in question was always scheduled for Friday.
Tuesday night’s tweet-trashing continues a pattern of Trump displaying open contempt for U.S. intelligence officials while parroting talking points espoused by Vladimir Putin, Russian government officials, and Russian state-controlled media. At some point, you have to wonder: why is he doing this? Could it be that he suspects he has a good idea of what it is they know and is launching pre-emptive strikes in an effort to discredit and undermine them before the information is made public?
Also, does Trump not grasp how royally screwed he could be by continuing to provoke and antagonize U.S. intelligence? As Sen. Chuck Schumer — a longtime friend of Trump — noted on MSNBC shortly after the tweet was posted, “He’s being really dumb to do this…you take on the intelligence community and they have six ways from Sunday of getting back at you.”
Get your popcorn ready, America.
This dipshit realize that these intelligence committees keep Abdul from driving up to the front gate of 1600 Penn ave. with a dirty bomb? Can’t wait to see what happens first: a assassination of epic proportions or an impeachment when the intelligence community gets out all of President Cheeto’s dirty laundry
This is the same tactic he used during the birther case. Said he had bombshell info his investigators dug up and he would release soon. aaaannd he was of course full of shit.
USA #1
Wait, he said last week he had new info based on a briefing he would receive from the very same agencies he says are making shit up?? I thought he was saying he had insight that they didn’t, you know, being smarter than the generals and such… This would be considered nothing short of treasonous, if it weren’t so primarily dumb as fuck.
He doesn’t want to be President right? That’s what’s happening?
Once again holy fucking shit.
Not that my “holy shit” didn’t cover it, but worth pointing out this isn’t trump being dumb, these are hitler tactics. Discredit everyone but yourself. Make sure your supporters trust literally no one but yourself. Dictator building his empire slowly but surely folks.
I’ve gone past outrage into just… numbness. Nothing about him surprises me anymore or even elicits a response. Probably not a good thing.
he’s discrediting us intelligence and repeating the words of ex-kgb member vladmir putin. LOL AMERICA FIRST THO #DRAINTHESWAMP #LOCKHERUP fucking idiots