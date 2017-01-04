Trump Admits He Made False Promises

Trump Tweet-Trashes U.S. Intel Agencies, Accuses Them Of Manufacturing Evidence Of Russian Hacking

#Twitter
01.03.17 3 hours ago 9 Comments

Getty Image

Just weeks prior to being sworn in as the next president of the United States, President-elect Donald Trump appears to be openly at war with his country’s intelligence agencies. On Tuesday night, Trump took to Twitter to insinuate that the men and women who staff the F.B.I., C.I.A., etc. are hard at work manufacturing evidence that the Russian government interfered with the U.S. electoral process via hacking.

As you may recall, Trump over the weekend told reporters — as he stood next to a flag-waving Don King — that he knows “things that other people don’t know about hacking,” and that he’d reveal more on “Tuesday or Wednesday.” In a tweet on Tuesday night, Trump mockingly put quotation marks around the word “intelligence” and suggested that he’d not be able to reveal what he promised to reveal because a briefing he was supposed to receive on the hacking matter had been postponed until Friday.

For what it’s worth, multiple intelligence officials have told the press that Trump is essentially full of sh*t, that the briefing in question was always scheduled for Friday.

Tuesday night’s tweet-trashing continues a pattern of Trump displaying open contempt for U.S. intelligence officials while parroting talking points espoused by Vladimir Putin, Russian government officials, and Russian state-controlled media. At some point, you have to wonder: why is he doing this? Could it be that he suspects he has a good idea of what it is they know and is launching pre-emptive strikes in an effort to discredit and undermine them before the information is made public?

Also, does Trump not grasp how royally screwed he could be by continuing to provoke and antagonize U.S. intelligence? As Sen. Chuck Schumer — a longtime friend of Trump — noted on MSNBC shortly after the tweet was posted, “He’s being really dumb to do this…you take on the intelligence community and they have six ways from Sunday of getting back at you.”

Get your popcorn ready, America.

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpfeudsTwitter

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 6 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP