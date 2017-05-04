Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After psyching themselves up, the House Republicans passed their health care bill before heading to the White House for a celebratory press conference with President Trump, who delayed his trip to New York for the occasion.

In his speech, Trump spoke about the people he saw during his campaign who “were suffering so badly with the ravages of Obamacare.” Trump promised that premiums and deductibles would go down under the new bill which is a “repeal and replace of Obamacare, make no mistake about it.”

While praising the people who worked on the bill in the House, Trump took the time to congratulate himself for being an inexperienced politician.