Following significant delays, a rigorous debate and Speaker Paul Ryan’s dour warnings about not having enough votes, Donald Trump asked the top House Republican and his colleagues to pull Friday’s rescheduled vote for the American Health Care Act. Murmurs of such a scenario began spreading soon after the House debate came to a conclusion when GOP leaders called for a recess and left the chamber for a closed-door huddle among party members. A strange move, to be sure, since the vote was supposed to happen as soon as the debate ended.
Meanwhile, the Washington Post‘s Robert Costa began live tweeting a conversation he was having with the president as the drama was unfolding at the House. “We just pulled it,” Trump told him, referencing the Trumpcare bill vote and his previous conversation with Ryan. Even so, as Costa later added, the president claimed, “I don’t blame Paul.”
CNN subsequently confirmed the news to a degree, citing an anonymous source with knowledge of the matter who told the outlet Trump asked Ryan during their last-minute meeting Friday afternoon to pull the House vote. Meanwhile, the speaker will deliver a press conference addressing the delayed AHCA vote and House Republicans’ plans going forward early Friday evening.
That ryan picture is begging for a Gob, “I’ve made a terrible decision” meme.
Time to be humble.
AHHHHHAHAHAAAA!!!!!
So fucking good. GOP holds a 44-seat margin in the House, and I guarantee Donny is still gonna blame the Dems for this.
Already happening, in his comments on it “we didn’t get one vote from Democrats.” No shit sherlock, you couldn’t manage to not lose 22+ of your own party for this craptastic attempt to repeal and replace, you think somehow you’re going to pull in the party that doesn’t want to repeal it (just fix the issues).
It took them 7 years to toss up an airball…. comedy fucking gold.
“Hey Republicans, don’t worry, that burn is covered under the Affordable Care Act.” – Sen. Bob Menendez
I thought they were going to pay for the tax cuts with the Medicare/Medicaid reductions, since they are equal amounts. So now, how do they pay for the tax cuts?
Stealing from the people who get deported.
7 Freaking years to come up with dog shit… I feel bad for people who hoped for something good and everyone stuck with crumby Obamacare still. Nobody wins here…
At least you will have some kind of coverage for when you get black lung after Trump brings those coal mining jobs back.
crumby Obamacare. Yummy.
I don’t really care, I just pay for insurance, poor people are still fucked though…