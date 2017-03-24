Who's For And Against Trumpcare

Donald Trump Claims He Asked Paul Ryan To Pull The Trumpcare Vote, And The Blame Game Begins

03.24.17 2 hours ago 12 Comments

Getty Image

Following significant delays, a rigorous debate and Speaker Paul Ryan’s dour warnings about not having enough votes, Donald Trump asked the top House Republican and his colleagues to pull Friday’s rescheduled vote for the American Health Care Act. Murmurs of such a scenario began spreading soon after the House debate came to a conclusion when GOP leaders called for a recess and left the chamber for a closed-door huddle among party members. A strange move, to be sure, since the vote was supposed to happen as soon as the debate ended.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post‘s Robert Costa began live tweeting a conversation he was having with the president as the drama was unfolding at the House. “We just pulled it,” Trump told him, referencing the Trumpcare bill vote and his previous conversation with Ryan. Even so, as Costa later added, the president claimed, “I don’t blame Paul.”

CNN subsequently confirmed the news to a degree, citing an anonymous source with knowledge of the matter who told the outlet Trump asked Ryan during their last-minute meeting Friday afternoon to pull the House vote. Meanwhile, the speaker will deliver a press conference addressing the delayed AHCA vote and House Republicans’ plans going forward early Friday evening.

Around The Web

TAGSaffordable care actAmerican Health Care Actdonald trumphealthhealthcareobamacarepaul ryan
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP