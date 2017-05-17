CNN

In her first television interview since being fired by Trump, former Attorney General Sally Yates picked apart the Trump administration’s reasoning for FBI Director James Comey’s firing and she barely broke a sweat doing it. Trump relieved Yates of her duties after she refused to support his first travel ban legislation, and ever since she has had no problem testifying honestly and giving her straightforward opinions about the ongoing questions about this administration. During her conversation with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Yates spoke about the potential security risk of former national security advisor Michael Flynn and the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

In regards to Flynn, Yates asserted that the former member of the administration was a “serious compromise situation, that the Russians had real leverage” on him and that there was “certainly a criminal statute that was implicated by his conduct” when he allegedly lied to Vice President Mike Pence about contact and business ties with Russia. When it comes to the Comey firing, which shocked everyone with it’s suddenness and seemingly random timing last week, Yates also didn’t hold back, saying that she “thinks there are serious questions about both the timing and the motivation” of Trump’s decision. She also defended his honor against recent Trump comments, saying that Comey is a “straight shooter” that speaks his mind, not a “showboat.”