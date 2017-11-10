The continued survival of Scientology — although not guaranteed at this point due to the ongoing efforts of Leah Remini — depends largely on its tax-exempt status, which it receives through its designation as a
cult church. Many people argue that the organization is run much more like a business, for members are required to pay for ridiculously expensive auditing procedures and course materials to climb the golden ladder. Well, President Trump (who obviously knows how a business runs, along with how to run one into the ground) reportedly believes that Scientology should lose its tax-exempt privileges. This news arrives courtesy of a longtime Trump aide, Lynne Patton, who contacted Remini (via Twitter DM) with Trump’s thoughts.
In turn, Remini shared this information with the Huffington Post. Patton said that she told Trump that Scientology should lose their status, and he “couldn’t agree more.” Patton also vowed that this would happen “in the next 4 years or I’ll die trying.” So, Trump must have a beef with Scientology, and it’s not hard to figure out why. The organization preys upon celebrity status and wealth, so it’s virtually guaranteed that Chairman of the Board David Miscavige has tried to recruit Trump over the decades. Trump probably (and wisely) didn’t want to hand over his money or independence, so he never fell for it.
However, can a POTUS order the IRS to revoke the tax-exempt status for a church? Nope, neither Patton nor Trump has the authority to request such an audit, according to the IRS website:
“The IRS may begin a church tax inquiry only if an appropriate high-level Treasury official reasonably believes, on the basis of facts and circumstances recorded in writing, that an organization claiming to be a church or convention or association of churches may not qualify for exemption.”
And people will still find some way to bitch about Trump here in this situation.
And Trump supporters will continue to moan and whine like the snowflakes that they are cause playing the victim card is all they have left.
That, and their guy being the President got the next three to seven years…
Nope – the Scientologists will dig up some great dirt on Trump. I love it.
Because he won’t actually do it
He’ll do it just like how he saved Carrier and filed the paperwork to donate his salary… OH WAIT. Open your eyes @ajax47 your guy is a stupid lying geek and you’ll lick his boots forever for the sheer fact he isn’t Hillary Clinton.
Maybe the first proposed policy of this administration that I support?
I am finding it much easier to keep a list of things I like Trump doing compared to the book about awful things he’s done since inauguration.
1. Express desire to screw over Scientology (pending)
2. Released JFK assassination classified documents (mildly interesting)
3. th-thats it
Holy crap I agree with dump! I don’t know how to feel about that
Dude used to be democrat, you probably would have agreed with a lot of the stuff he said before he flip flopped to the anti-intellectual party.