After holding a two-hour meeting behind closed doors at the G20 summit, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had a second, “animated” hour-long conversation at dinner with only Putin’s translator, said Ian Bremmer, the president of the world’s largest political risk consultancy firm, Eurasia Group. The White House confirmed the second meeting took place after Brenner sent a note making his clients making them aware of the second meeting, and CNN reported on it. The New York Times confirmed the second meeting, which has no official United States record, took place at a couples-only dinner at the Summit.

Bremmer stated that Trump’s unknown discussion with Putin was a breach of national security protocol since he didn’t have a U.S. translator with him.