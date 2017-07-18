What Does Trump's Handshake Say About Him?

Trump Had A Secret 2nd Meeting With Putin At The G20, With Only A Russian Translator Present With Them

#Russia #Donald Trump
07.18.17 1 hour ago

After holding a two-hour meeting behind closed doors at the G20 summit, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had a second, “animated” hour-long conversation at dinner with only Putin’s translator, said Ian Bremmer, the president of the world’s largest political risk consultancy firm, Eurasia Group. The White House confirmed the second meeting took place after Brenner sent a note making his clients making them aware of the second meeting, and CNN reported on it. The New York Times confirmed the second meeting, which has no official United States record, took place at a couples-only dinner at the Summit.

Bremmer stated that Trump’s unknown discussion with Putin was a breach of national security protocol since he didn’t have a U.S. translator with him.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpG20RUSSIAVLADIMIR PUTIN

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 8 hours ago 11 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 9 hours ago 16 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 day ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 day ago 11 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 2 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP