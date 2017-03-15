A Federal Judge In Hawaii Has Frozen Trump’s Latest Travel Ban

Getty Image

President Trump’s second executive order temporarily halting the issuance of visas to six Muslim-majority countries has hit a judicial snag before it was to begin on Thursday. Much like the first travel ban, the second executive order, which removed Iraq from its list of countries affected, would also lower refugees accepted into the United States this year from 110,000 to 50,000. But much like the first, it has been frozen nationwide. This time by U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson from Hawaii.

The judge stated, “the notion that one can demonstrate animus toward any group of people only by targeting all of them at once is fundamentally flawed.” He continued in his relatively scathing takedown of the order with multiple points:

