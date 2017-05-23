While still abroad for his first foreign trip as president, the presence of Donald Trump remains active in the comings and goings happening on U.S. soil. New allegations have surfaced claiming he tried to pressure intelligence chiefs to push back against James Comey’s Russia investigation publicly, while a sinkhole in front of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida piqued everyone’s interest. And then there’s the matter of his administration’s plan to curb the national debt via highly controversial budget cuts. According to a new report, the White House proposal also involves oil, and lots of it.
Bloomberg reports the Trump administration’s first complete budget proposal, which was released partially on Monday, hopes to raise $500 million in the 2018 fiscal year by selling off half of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve housed in Louisiana and Florida. The proposal also suggests these oil sales would generate up to $16.6 billion for the country over the next decade, arguing these funds would help make a dent in the total gross national debt, which currently stands at $19.8 trillion.
According to the Energy Department’s website, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve currently holds 687.7 million barrels of oil, and maintains enough additional retaining capacity to hold a total of 713.5 million barrels. As Bloomberg notes, these “strategic” reserves are designed for emergency situations — natural disasters, catastrophic accidents, and unforeseen shortages — and quick distribution when necessary. And while selling something designated for such things may seem foolish, Trump’s proposal isn’t the first time oil sales like these have been suggested and approved by Congress, which will likely oppose certain aspects of it.
Yet the White House’s plan to sell off half of the 687.7 million barrels stored in Louisiana and Texas is one of the largest of such proposals. It’s also not the only part of the Trump administration’s budget, which Bloomberg reports will also allow for oil drilling in the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge, the site of an ongoing battle between business interests and environmentalists for over 30 years. President George W. Bush famously called for an end to offshore drilling in the area in 2008, whereas Barack Obama closed out his presidency with a recommendation to preserve the area. Considering the Trump administration’s ties to oil (and similar proposals), it appears his White House has more in common with Bush’s than Obama’s.
For paying off debt? Really?
We can’t really conceive of the numbers being used, but if you scale them down, this is exactly equivalent to selling something in your home that you were keeping in case of emergency. And what would you get for selling this thing? Well, you are able to “make a dent” in that $19k credit card bill by making an additional payment of $16. Spread out over 10 years.
This is the issue with governments selling off assets, it’s never the best decision. Never ever.
Where I live, the city was in debt and went through a series of property etc. and not once did anyone ever think / say that, hey, maybe the city should maintain ownership of those properties and just lease them the fuck out. Nope. Not one person in government suggested that. Why? Because they were either paying off a political debt by selling the stuff really cheap to business people who supported their campaigns (or maybe just for the fat ol’ kickback).
I think saying that it’s never good for governments to sell off assets is absolutely wrong. Especially at the city level. Often these “assets” you speak of are a drain on the city government. Maintaining properties, and even paying for the management of properties if they would be leased, is extremely expensive in some cases. So speaking in absolutes is a bad idea.
LOL @ the idea that $500 million would make a “dent” in the $20 billion national debt. No wonder Trump’s business tend to go bankrupt – dude doesn’t even understand basic math.
uh the national debt is 20 TRILLION not billion
Man, if you don’t think $500M can dent a $20 billion debt wait until you find out the debt is actually $20 TRILLION; instead of selling the family cow to pay off $5 of a mortgage you are paying off 50 cents of that mortgage.
Actually, that would be thinking you’re paying off $5 but actually paying half of one cent.
Next up, a fire sale of U.S. national parks.
You know who else sold part of the strategic oil reserves while president? Bill Clinton. So let’s not act like this is unprecedented or even republican-only thinking.
Oh, and Obama too. So let’s cut out your bullshit.