Getty Image

According to a new report by Vanity Fair‘s Gabriel Sherman, President Trump is having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad time in the White House. Why? Mainly because Rep. Devin Nunes’ recently declassified memo purporting to reveal massive breaches by the FBI turned out not to be the smoking gun he and his Republican allies wanted. It has had no discernible effect on Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe into possible collusion with Russia, so sources are now indicating that Trump “is discussing a shake-up to his West Wing.”

The chief aim of the president’s purported musings would be to hire a “killer” to take on the Mueller probe because, as Sherman’s sources indicate, his “allies on the outside are doing a better job defending him than his political shop.” Another added that Trump is even “saying he should have put Rudy [Giuliani] at State and Chris Christie at Justice,” as opposed to Rex Tillerson and Jeff Sessions respectively. He isn’t the only one who thinks this either, for even his own daughter-turned-advisor, Ivanka Trump “wants to clean house” and operate things like J.F.K, who “had Bobby there to have his back.”

Whether the president will heed Ivanka’s advice as given it remains to be seen. For despite her and Jared Kushner’s best efforts, Trump’s “braintrust” of outside advisors includes former communications director Jason Miller, ex-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, and others who have notably clashed with the pair. Even Fox News personality Sean Hannity is featured in the mix, which has advised Trump to “[extend] DACA so that immigration is a midterm election issue” and present them as “a choice between the Trump agenda and Nancy Pelosi, a race that mirrors the 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton.”

Only time will tell if the kind of shake-up Trump reportedly wants to make will actually happen. Considering his increasingly public animosity toward members of his own cabinet, like second Chief of Staff John Kelly, there’s a good chance the president very well may try to repopulate the gang. As one Republican with close ties to Trump’s White House explained it to Sherman, “It’s like Kelly views Trump as a mushroom. He wants to keep him in the dark and feed him a bunch of sh*t.” Yummy.

(Via Vanity Fair)