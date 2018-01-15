Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Between Donald Trump’s recent denials and reports claiming the contrary, no one is safe from last Thursday’s breakout story alleging the president referred to Haiti and several African nations as “sh*thole countries” during a heated Oval Office meeting. Especially Vice President Mike Pence, who attended the Sunday morning service at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Prince George’s County, Maryland with his wife Karen. According to local CBS affiliate WUSA 9, the church’s pastor denounced Trump’s alleged comments during his sermon while a reportedly “red-faced” Pence looked on.

According to WUSA 9, the pastor exclaimed the following:

“I stand today as your Pastor to vehemently denounce and reject any such characterizations of The nations of Africa and of our brothers and sisters in Haiti,” said Pastor Dr. Maurice Watson of the Metropolitan Baptist Church. In his speech, the pastor mentioned that some congregation members were from Haiti and African countries. He called the president’s comments “hurtful” and “dehumanizing.” He went on to call for the president to be held accountable for his words.

Members of the congregation applauded the pastor’s sermon with a standing ovation. As for Pence, he apparently became “red-faced” during the speech — especially when it turned to Trump’s remarks in the context of Haiti and the African countries he allegedly dismissed, and the fact that it was Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

You can watch Dr. Watson’s full response to Trump’s alleged comments below.

(Via WUSA 9)