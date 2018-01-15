A Reportedly ‘Red-Faced’ Mike Pence Listened To A Pastor Denounce Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Comment On Sunday

#Politics #Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
01.15.18 23 Comments

Between Donald Trump’s recent denials and reports claiming the contrary, no one is safe from last Thursday’s breakout story alleging the president referred to Haiti and several African nations as “sh*thole countries” during a heated Oval Office meeting. Especially Vice President Mike Pence, who attended the Sunday morning service at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Prince George’s County, Maryland with his wife Karen. According to local CBS affiliate WUSA 9, the church’s pastor denounced Trump’s alleged comments during his sermon while a reportedly “red-faced” Pence looked on.

According to WUSA 9, the pastor exclaimed the following:

“I stand today as your Pastor to vehemently denounce and reject any such characterizations of The nations of Africa and of our brothers and sisters in Haiti,” said Pastor Dr. Maurice Watson of the Metropolitan Baptist Church.

In his speech, the pastor mentioned that some congregation members were from Haiti and African countries. He called the president’s comments “hurtful” and “dehumanizing.” He went on to call for the president to be held accountable for his words.

Members of the congregation applauded the pastor’s sermon with a standing ovation. As for Pence, he apparently became “red-faced” during the speech — especially when it turned to Trump’s remarks in the context of Haiti and the African countries he allegedly dismissed, and the fact that it was Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

You can watch Dr. Watson’s full response to Trump’s alleged comments below.

(Via WUSA 9)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSAfricadonald trumpHAITIMike PencePoliticsRACISMreligion

How Music Connects Us

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 3 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 6 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP