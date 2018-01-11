Less than a month after the New York Times reported President Trump had claimed Haitians “all have AIDS” and all Nigerians live in “huts,” the Washington Post dropped an eerily similar bombshell on Thursday. While discussing the bipartisan immigration deal announced by Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona) during an Oval Office Meeting, the president reportedly lost it when lawmakers presented “floated restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries.” And by “lost it,” we mean to say Trump allegedly raged against what he called “sh*thole countries.” Here’s more:
“Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to African countries and Haiti. He then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met yesterday.
Trump’s outburst apparently left officials like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Illinois) “taken aback.” Meanwhile, the White House did not offer the Post any immediate comment regarding the president’s supposed remarks. Soon after the story began spreading on social media, NBC News began floating similar accounts (with similar language) from the Oval Office immigration meeting. Per CNBC’s Christina Wilkie:
Despite a general outpouring of shock and disgust online, a few of Trump’s more ardently anti-immigration supporters seemed happy to hear about his latest language preference. Like Ann Coulter, whose tweet regarding the Post‘s story referenced her previous disappointment with his seemingly pro-DACA dealings in September. “He’s trying to win me back,” she quipped.
UPDATE – 5:20pm EST: Buzzfeed News has spoken to a source who confirms that the “sh*thole” comment occurred. In addition, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah has issued a statement on this report, and he’s not denying it at all.
(Via Washington Post and NBC News)
I guess we can add snobbery to the many character flaws our president displays on the regular.
Fun fact: A shithole country is a country dumb enough to elect this dumb son of a bitch president.
Ehhhh, Donnie, you’ve answered your own question, bud.
That’s pretty funny
Super shitty and offensive…aaaaaand there will be no repercussions whatsoever. Rinse and repeat.
Surely there will be a line of prominent Republicans denouncing what Trump said? Right?
What? And lose money and supporters?
Truthfully he will say something just as outlandish by onday so this will just go into “End of Raiders of the Lost Arc Warehouse of Horrific Trump Events “
Easily worst president of all time.
He is really working hard on that ‘worst person of all time’ title.
That’s one hell of a loud dog whistle
I mean, at what point does it stop being a dog whistle, and turn into a regular whistle? There’s no coding there, like, at all.
Oh I know, and his base loves it. Says he’s speaking the truth. My Trump loving white natuonalist uncle just posted the following on Facebook: “Assuming Trump’s comments were racist is actually more racist than what he said”
Trump for the alley oop
and the poor white trash virgin goes wild!
The hilarity of you making a personal attack to me just making a joke comment. You’ve revealed your true form, Russian troll.
@This_isnt_kayfabe Aww poor widdle baby snowflake’s feelings are hurt :(
How could I have missed the humor in that hilarious and witty comment! We’ve got the next Louis CK on our hands here people!
As if your dumb racist ass disagrees with what he said. Do you? Prove me wrong. It’s not really a joke when you mean it, stupid.
TFW you definitely know what an alley oop is
He’s just a straight shooter! Tellin’ it like it is! Yeeee hah! ‘Murica!
Every time a report like this comes out about Trump saying/doing terrible things It has the exact opposite effect that many people think it has. it is one more reason for all his supporters to vote for him again. His supporters (80%+ of Republicans) lap this shit up.
So this is another reason why he will get re-elected in 3 years. “Deplorables” was exactly right on.
Yup. The commentators on right-wing blogs are lapping this up and cheering Trump on.
Only thing Hillary got wrong was the percentage.
While the shithole comment is getting the most attention,I am more blown away by the fact that the nation whom he stated he wants to emigrate here more of is NORWAY which may be the whitest nation on the planet. Like he could not just leave the shithole comment towards blacks there alone, he had to double down with the racism by emphatically and obviously stating “We need more whites here.”
His genius may truly be stating the most obnxoious and insulting comments with blinding ease.
Is this how he get’s out of the Mueller interview?
Trump will have Mueller fired before he would submit to an interview. And Mueller knows this which is why he hasn’t requested one. At least yet.
Hey, our big boy is finally coming around to socialism! I just wish is wasn’t fueled by his insane jingoist racism