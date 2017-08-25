Trump Officially Signs An Order Banning Transgender People From Serving In The Military

#Politics #Donald Trump
News & Entertainment Writer
08.25.17 2 Comments

Getty Image

Two days after a series of reports suggested the White House would issue guidelines for its proposed transgender military ban, President Donald Trump officially signed an order doing just that on Friday. According to ABC News, the president signed a memo “that formally directs the Pentagon to ban transgender individuals from openly serving in the U.S. military” by March 23, 2018, when the aforementioned ban will go into full effect. The full memo has been released to various news outlets, though despite its breadth, much of the ban’s heavy lifting remains the sole responsibility of the Defense Department.

“In my judgment,” reads the memo, “the previous Administration failed to identify a sufficient basis to conclude that terminating the Departments’ longstanding policy and practice would not hinder military effectiveness and lethality, disrupt unit cohesion, or tax military resources, and there remain meaningful concerns that further study is needed to ensure that continued implementation of last year’s policy change would not have those negative effects.”

Per the New York Timesreading of the memo, Trump’s order gives Defense Secretary Gen. Jim Mattis “wide discretion in determining whether transgender personnel who are already in the armed forces can continue to serve.” A White House official added that Mattis’ decisions regarding the ban’s development and implementation will be based on “military effectiveness,” “budgetary concerns” and other pertinent matters. As for the estimated 2,000 to 11,000 active duty and reserve service members who identify as transgender, however, the memo doesn’t suggest how the ban will affect their military status.

You can read the full text of Trump’s order below.

(Via ABC News and New York Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpLGBTMILITARYPoliticstransgendertransgender rights

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 9 hours ago 3 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 day ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 1 week ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP