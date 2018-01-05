President Trump had his whole week ruined by Steve Bannon, who blabbed all over Michael Wolff’s new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, including an accusation that the infamous Trump Tower-Russia meeting (with Don Jr.) was “treasonous.” Trump responded by characterizing Bannon as having some screws loose, and then his attorneys threatened legal action. Yet when Team Trump tried to pressure Wolff’s publisher, Henry Holt, not to release the book, the date got bumped up to Friday. Well, Trump has now revealed his fury again in a rare late night tweet, which bestows a nickname upon Bannon: “Sloppy Steve.”
Amazing, right? This may be Trump’s most stellar (and fitting), nickname yet, for Bannon has a knack for looking unkempt even in business attire that would seem snazzy on anyone else. It’s also much better than how Trump reportedly once referred to Bannon as “Bam Bam” because of his domestic abuse allegations. Naturally, this inspired quite the reaction on Twitter, including Olivia Nuzzi’s (possibly) impromptu ranking of other Trumpy nicknames.
Hasn’t Wolff said he has tapes? I have to imagine he has Trump on tape.
The lie is for his cult, who will never question his shit.
Yes – [www.axios.com]
Man, y’all know Trump is masturbating SO HARD to the positive reaction to the nick name.
His version of masturbating is locking himself in his tv room and shoving Big Macs down his throat.
Truck stop Trump
Lyin’ Ted and Sleepy-Eyed Chuck, don’t you know they’re gonna be there/
Ah Sloppy Steve and Crooked Hillary, they’ll be coming up for air
Sounds like Trumps coming out with his new line of political garbage pail kids.
People who are against Trump and his atrocities need to stop fawning over the funny stuff he does. It humanizes him in a way that’s detrimental to pointing out how awful he is. Stop it.
That being said, “Low Energy Jeb” deserves a way higher spot on that list.
agreed on Low Energy, that just killed him
It’s pretty mean but fuck this guy – the gif of the MiB bug guy is brilliant.
My guess was Loose Cannon Bannon but I have to admit Sloppy Steve is pretty awesome