After a baffling early morning tweet storm, on Thursday President Trump headed to Fort Meyers, Florida to visit the area in the wake of Hurricane Irma — which is still experiencing widespread power outages several days later. Speaking alongside Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Trump said, “The job that everybody has done is incredible. And I know you’re still in the process, but to think of the incredible power of that storm, and while people unfortunately passed, it was such a small number.”

He continued, “People thought thousands and thousands of people may have their lives ended, and the number is a very small number, which is a great tribute to you.” Trump thanked the governor for his recovery efforts, and also basically endorsed him for senate by saying that he hoped Scott would run, as Democratic Senator Bill Nelson is up for re-election in 2018.