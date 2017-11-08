Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Donald Trump was set to make a grand statement to South Korea’s National Assembly on Wednesday morning, both in order to show his dedication to allies and to send a stern warning to North Korea over their continued nuclear ambitions. In the shared excerpts made before the speech, the message to Kim Jong-un and the DPRK was, “Do not underestimate us. AND DO NOT TRY US.” This did come during Trump’s speech, but only after he mentioned his golf course in Bedminster and delivered what many are a calling a book report on the history of South Korea and its divide with North Korea.

The speech, which was highly scripted with only a few off-the-cuff statements tossed in, ran down the laundry list of human rights violations, crimes, threats, and living conditions that we’ve heard about the dictatorship. This includes the cruel prison camps, the starvation of the people, and the cult of personality that surrounds its leadership. None of these were ever in dispute before, but Trump made sure to list them out to the South Koreans as if it were the first time they had heard about them. And that was the scripted portion.

Trump is now 15 minutes late for his speech to South Korea's National Assembly. It was just announced that he's still working on his speech. What could go wrong? — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 8, 2017

Some of Trump's prepared remarks for speech to South Korea are in ALL CAPS: "It is our RESPONSIBILITY and our DUTY to confront this danger TOGETHER." (per excerpts released by WH) — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2017

The promotion for his golf course came early on as a way to praise Korea for their skillful players on the golf course, with the president noting that the Women’s U.S. Open was held at his Bedminster golf club: