After a few days of what were generally calm, pre-planned tweets remarking on recent meetings with world leaders and other official visits, the Donald Trump we’ve come to know returned with a vengeance Thursday morning. It shouldn’t have come as a surprise, for the night before Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller to serve as special prosecutor overseeing the numerous probes into Russian interference in the election. The new move by the Department of Justice has been a long time coming, but Trump’s whiny tweets weren’t.

The president, who yesterday used his commencement speech at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s graduation to complain about the media, began by pointing fingers at President Barack Obama and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. “With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration,” he tweeted, “there was never a special councel (sic) appointed!”

Judging by the immediate reactions to the tweet, that Trump misspelled the word “counsel” cornered the morning’s comedy market quickly. However, journalists and pundits astutely connected the tweet to a Fox & Friends discussion earlier that morning. The Fox News program’s panel ridiculed the fact that, despite numerous allegations against Obama and Clinton, no special prosecutor was appointed. 13 minutes later, Trump’s first tweet was published.