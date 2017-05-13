Being tasked with the job of explaining every move, or tweet, Donald Trump makes seems like the worst game of whack-a-mole in history. It’s a thankless process that has quickly eroded any trust the public had in White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer or his deputy Sarah Huckabee-Sanders. It’s been proven time and time again that the words coming out of their mouths could be proven as half-truths, inaccuracies, or flat-out falsehoods a mere few hours later. Or worse, contradicted by Trump himself. The result has been increasingly tense and combative press briefings that have become must-see TV and a major issue moving forward for a White House administration that can’t seem to get on the same page.
Trump himself recently tweeted that the job of standing in from of the press on his behalf on a daily basis is an impossible task, and he’s now threatening to cancel daily press briefings altogether because of it. In the meantime, reports indicate Trump may be looking to hire one of his supporters over at his favorite cable news channel to help shovel his daily manure. According to The New York Times, Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle, currently one of the regular hosts of ‘The Five,’ is back in the mix of being considered for a role in the White House communications division, possibly even as new Press Secretary if Sean Spicer is fired. Guilfoyle was previously considered for the role that eventually went to Spicer, but with Trump unhappy with the messaging coming out of the president’s rocky first fourth months, she’s reportedly back in the mix.
For someone who hired the best people, seems odd that half of them are already on the chopping block.
Trump should be his own press secretary because he cannot expect subordinates to be able to lie as effortlessly in the moment as he can. That way he will never have anyone contradict him. Of course, that would also mean having to face tough questions and he’s too much of a pussy to actually do that. As soon as he gets challenged or detects the possibility of embarrassment he cuts the interview short.