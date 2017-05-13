Getty Image

Being tasked with the job of explaining every move, or tweet, Donald Trump makes seems like the worst game of whack-a-mole in history. It’s a thankless process that has quickly eroded any trust the public had in White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer or his deputy Sarah Huckabee-Sanders. It’s been proven time and time again that the words coming out of their mouths could be proven as half-truths, inaccuracies, or flat-out falsehoods a mere few hours later. Or worse, contradicted by Trump himself. The result has been increasingly tense and combative press briefings that have become must-see TV and a major issue moving forward for a White House administration that can’t seem to get on the same page.

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

…Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Trump himself recently tweeted that the job of standing in from of the press on his behalf on a daily basis is an impossible task, and he’s now threatening to cancel daily press briefings altogether because of it. In the meantime, reports indicate Trump may be looking to hire one of his supporters over at his favorite cable news channel to help shovel his daily manure. According to The New York Times, Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle, currently one of the regular hosts of ‘The Five,’ is back in the mix of being considered for a role in the White House communications division, possibly even as new Press Secretary if Sean Spicer is fired. Guilfoyle was previously considered for the role that eventually went to Spicer, but with Trump unhappy with the messaging coming out of the president’s rocky first fourth months, she’s reportedly back in the mix.