Getty Image

Details surrounding the spy who collected the information on Donald Trump’s ties to Russia and the infamous “golden shower” documents are starting to take shape. Mother Jones conducted an interview with the man who collected the information — reportedly identified as former British spy Christopher Steele — and detailed a timeline of how these events came to pass.

The reveal of the intel set the world on fire Tuesday, giving the public an insight into Russia’s intentions and providing the masses with the infamous golden showers allegations, which created a media frenzy and led Trump to call CNN a fake news outlet. The spy in question told Mother Jones that he was contacted in June to take a look into Trump’s activity in Europe and Russia. The assignment didn’t seem to bother him as he said that “it started off as a fairly general inquiry.” But once he started his digging he claims he became a bit shocked, especially for Trump reportedly being “sexually compromised” by Russian intelligence.