Bernie Sanders Has Been Shredding Trump's Nominees

Donald Trump Led A Standing Ovation For Hillary Clinton At The Congressional Luncheon

01.20.17 36 mins ago 4 Comments

Donald Trump’s assumption of the presidency was greeted with isolated protests in Washington D.C. while the man himself was ushered away to a Congressional luncheon. There, he was lauded by House Speaker Paul Ryan and others who formerly opposed his candidacy. In attendance were Hillary and Bill Clinton, which couldn’t have been an easy task for the Democratic nominee, who won the popular vote by 3 million ballots. Trump declined to mention her in his combative inaugural speech, but he recognized her at the luncheon and thanked her for supporting his Inauguration Day:

“There is something that I wanted to say: Because I was very honored … very very honored … when I heard that President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton was coming today. And I think it’s appropriate to say… I’d like you to stand up … Honestly … I have a lot of respect for those two people.”

The audience responded with a standing ovation, which live CNN coverage recognized as a surprising gesture and a sign that Trump may be somewhat humbled by the day. However, Trump’s earlier address proved that he’s still sticking to his defiant ways, and his goals have not changed for the presidency, nor has his overall temperament. Still, CNN anchors surmised that perhaps Trump’s softer Congressional talk indicates that he’s not as much of a showman behind “closed” doors.

Of course, all of this could change next week. You never know what Trump will do!

(Via CNN)

