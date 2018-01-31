President Trump: “Let us begin tonight by recognizing that the state of our Union is strong because our people are strong.” https://t.co/AVJVazx9hs #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ES7dbPLWYh — CNN (@CNN) January 31, 2018

No one besides President Trump truly knew what would happen during his first State Of The Union address, although his team undoubtedly hoped that he’d stay on script. And he did so, as the pre-released excerpts about “unity” materialized, although the event was overshadowed when Melania Trump broke tradition and traveled separately from her husband to Capitol Hill, thereby fueling reports that she’s “furious” over Donald’s alleged affair with a porn star.

So, how did the actual policy points of the speech go? As shown in the above CNN clip, Trump opened by declaring that “the state of our Union is strong because our people are strong.” He then professed to be “extending an open hand to work with members of both parties — Democrats and Republicans.” Whether or not he’ll live up to that promise, only time will tell, but his generally confrontational ways don’t bode well on that point.

From there, Trump led a cheery, teleprompted affair that was, naturally, beloved by Republicans and shunned by Democrats. He avoided doom-and-gloom and focused on positives, including the economy, a rising stock market, “massive tax cuts,” and “something I’m very proud of,” which is the low black unemployment rate. Trump promised that his border wall will still happen. He also bragged about progression on the “war against ISIS” and what he called the end of “the war on beautiful, clean coal.”

As reportedly shortly before the speech, Trump signed a last-minute executive order to reverse Obama’s order to close Guantanamo Bay (that he announced in February 2016). Trump announced that he’d signed the order to direct General Mattis “to reexamine our military detention policy and to keep open the detention facilities in Guantanamo Bay.”

He also managed to condemn the “ominous regime” in North Korea without taking any direct “Rocket Man” shots at leader Kim Jong-un. Overall, it was a restrained speech, which you can watch in full below.

(Via CNN & WhiteHouse.gov)