During Donald Trump’s transition to the presidency, he named Steve Bannon as chief strategist. This was unsettling news for anyone who’s aware of how Bannon turned Breitbart News into a haven for anti-Semitic readers. And on Saturday night, news dropped that Bannon had scored a top position on the National Security Council. Reactions to this news have spawned the #StopPresidentBannon hashtag for understandable reasons.

Trump reshuffled the council to elevate Bannon to a permanent position and to remove both the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the director of intelligence from regular attendance of the principal’s committee. So, the leader of a far-right publication will enjoy great influence in Trump’s administration and will be engineering key national security decisions. This prompted a former national security adviser to call Trump’s move “stone cold crazy.”

Not only that, but Bannon was instrumental in carving out Trump’s ban (and he overruled Homeland Security by declaring that it applied to green card holders, which the administration later backtracked on) on refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries. All of this is leading to one big question …. Who’s really running the show? Folks are wondering if Bannon’s in charge.

Feel bad for @RealDonaldTrump

Worked hard to become president and he's not really in charge. Not tremendous. Very sad #StopPresidentBannon — rob corddry (@robcorddry) January 29, 2017

Remember, this is the same guy who admitted to viewing Satan, Darth Vader, and Dick Cheney as role models.