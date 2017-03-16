Is Trump Trying To Dismantle The Government?

Sean Spicer Says Trump Still Won’t Back Down On Claims That President Obama Wiretapped Trump Tower

#Obama
03.16.17 41 mins ago 2 Comments

At this point it is now an irrefutable fact that President Obama did not have the Trump Tower wiretapped during the 2016 presidential campaign. The highly questionable claim, which was first made by Donald Trump during one of his trademark early Saturday morning tweetstorms, has now been determined to be false by FBI director James Comey, the House Intelligence Committee, and just earlier today, by Speaker Paul Ryan and the Senate Intelligence Committee.

It’s done. Over. The jig is up. Obama did not spy on Donald Trump. We know it, his family knows it, dogs know it.

So why, then, won’t this completely baseless, fabricated, non-scandal die? Despite all of the overwhelming evidence to the contrary, during his Thursday White House press briefing, Sean Spicer — reversing gears from his efforts to downplay the remarks earlier this week — was asked point blank by ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl whether or not the President still stands by his allegations.

