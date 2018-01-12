During the last 24 hours, President Trump has managed to berate (and deny) even more people with racist remarks, but that doesn’t mean all anyone is talking about in Trump World has to do with “sh*thole countries.” In fact, a new Wall Street Journal story claims that the president’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid former porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 a month before the 2016 election to keep quiet about an “alleged sexual encounter.” And yes, you read that correctly. The story doesn’t come from Page Six, TMZ, or any other known celebrity gossip websites. It comes from the Wall Street Journal.
Per the report, the “sexual encounter” occurred at a golf tournament in July 2006:
Michael Cohen, who spent nearly a decade as a top attorney at the Trump Organization, arranged payment to the woman, Stephanie Clifford, in October 2016 after her lawyer negotiated the nondisclosure agreement with Mr. Cohen, these people said.
Ms. Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, has privately alleged the encounter with Mr. Trump took place after they met at a July 2006 celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, these people said. Mr. Trump married Melania Trump in 2005.
In response, a White House spokesperson told the WSJ, “These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election.” Cohen, meanwhile, said the president “once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.” The particularly testy attorney then added, “This is now the second time that you are raising outlandish allegations against my client. You have attempted to perpetuate this false narrative for over a year.”
White Trash House 2020. We are getting ever closer to having an episode of Jerry Springer filmed in the oval office.
It’s already being filmed for trumps post presidency reality show presidents gone wild
Mark Wahlberg would have gotten 1.3 million.
I snortled.
This wins!
But when Clinton fucks an intern it’s an impeachable offense…
No, when Clinton commited perjury, a felony, it’s an impeachable offense
Videos have surfaced that have twitter employees talking about how they developed algorithms to block conservative posts. Not far right views either, just regular conservative posts.
As for this article, ZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
The source of said videos is Project Veritas. ‘Nuff said. Maybe spend your time over there instead of here?
The twitter employees said they are blocking shitty people. Never mind I guess that does mean Trump supporters
wake me when 45 actually does shoot someone in the middle of the street
So close, I can feel it
Annnnnnnnd she has denied it. This two second news cycle thing is amazing.
worth it just for fad up there ^^
Not that good Christian Donald Trump!!!
Yes! Ahahaha. That’s amazing.
Hashtag WOULD BANG Daniels, not Trump
I wonder if he crammed the check up her shithole?