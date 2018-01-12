Report: Trump’s Lawyer Paid Porn Star Stormy Daniels $130K Just Prior To The Election To Keep Quiet About An ‘Alleged Sexual Encounter’

During the last 24 hours, President Trump has managed to berate (and deny) even more people with racist remarks, but that doesn’t mean all anyone is talking about in Trump World has to do with “sh*thole countries.” In fact, a new Wall Street Journal story claims that the president’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid former porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 a month before the 2016 election to keep quiet about an “alleged sexual encounter.” And yes, you read that correctly. The story doesn’t come from Page Six, TMZ, or any other known celebrity gossip websites. It comes from the Wall Street Journal.

Per the report, the “sexual encounter” occurred at a golf tournament in July 2006:

Michael Cohen, who spent nearly a decade as a top attorney at the Trump Organization, arranged payment to the woman, Stephanie Clifford, in October 2016 after her lawyer negotiated the nondisclosure agreement with Mr. Cohen, these people said.

Ms. Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, has privately alleged the encounter with Mr. Trump took place after they met at a July 2006 celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, these people said. Mr. Trump married Melania Trump in 2005.

In response, a White House spokesperson told the WSJ, “These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election.” Cohen, meanwhile, said the president “once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.” The particularly testy attorney then added, “This is now the second time that you are raising outlandish allegations against my client. You have attempted to perpetuate this false narrative for over a year.”

