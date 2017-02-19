President Trump brings a supporter on stage at the #TrumpRally in Melbourne, FL! “Thank you Mr. President!” pic.twitter.com/y2RD1TsAJJ — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) February 18, 2017

Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Melbourne, Florida on Saturday. Yes, he really did this. Trump officially filed paperwork for a 2020 campaign on January 20, and after one month in office, he held one of his classic airplane hanger rallies (he pulled up in Air Force One) while surrounded by supporters who were holding “Blacks For Trump 2020” signs. Now, everyone is taking notice of the superfan — Gene Huber — who Trump invited on stage to speak, despite the Secret Service appearing very alarmed at the prospect.

Trump bombastically welcomed Huber while remarking that he wasn’t worried about safety: “I’m only worried he’s gonna give me a kiss!” Huber gleefully hopped towards the podium while wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the presidential seal. He thanked Trump and gushed for awhile after the president noted that he’d arrived at the venue at 4:00am for an event that was scheduled at 5:00pm. After the lovefest, Trump declared, “A star is born!” Then Huber spoke with the media, and oh man…