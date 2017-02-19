Even Fox Is Over Trump

Donald Trump Invited A Superfan On Stage To Be A ‘Star’ And Gave The Secret Service A Scare

02.18.17 41 mins ago

Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Melbourne, Florida on Saturday. Yes, he really did this. Trump officially filed paperwork for a 2020 campaign on January 20, and after one month in office, he held one of his classic airplane hanger rallies (he pulled up in Air Force One) while surrounded by supporters who were holding “Blacks For Trump 2020” signs. Now, everyone is taking notice of the superfan — Gene Huber — who Trump invited on stage to speak, despite the Secret Service appearing very alarmed at the prospect.

Trump bombastically welcomed Huber while remarking that he wasn’t worried about safety: “I’m only worried he’s gonna give me a kiss!” Huber gleefully hopped towards the podium while wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the presidential seal. He thanked Trump and gushed for awhile after the president noted that he’d arrived at the venue at 4:00am for an event that was scheduled at 5:00pm. After the lovefest, Trump declared, “A star is born!” Then Huber spoke with the media, and oh man…

TAGSdonald trumpelection 2020gene huber

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP