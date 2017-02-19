Getty Image

Donald Trump may have encouraged a superfan to rush behind the presidential podium during his campaign-style rally on Saturday, but petrifying the Secret Service with a meme origin story was simply a diversion from the event’s most irresponsible moment.

As some people noticed but plenty more were distracted from caring about, Trump was condemning refugees by way of listing terrorist attacks when he slipped in a bizarrely unfounded comment about a phantom event in Sweden:

Trump, discussing terror, seamlessly mentions incident "last night in Sweden". There was NO "incident" in Sweden last night. pic.twitter.com/XtcC4PRiNU — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 19, 2017

“Here’s the bottom line: We’ve gotta keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening … We’ve gotta keep our country safe,” Trump repeated while basking in applause from supporters. “You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Who would believe this?”