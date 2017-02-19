Swedes Are Angry And Confused About Trump’s Wild ‘Last Night In Sweden’ Rally Comment

Creative Director
02.19.17

Getty Image

Donald Trump may have encouraged a superfan to rush behind the presidential podium during his campaign-style rally on Saturday, but petrifying the Secret Service with a meme origin story was simply a diversion from the event’s most irresponsible moment.

As some people noticed but plenty more were distracted from caring about, Trump was condemning refugees by way of listing terrorist attacks when he slipped in a bizarrely unfounded comment about a phantom event in Sweden:

“Here’s the bottom line: We’ve gotta keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening … We’ve gotta keep our country safe,” Trump repeated while basking in applause from supporters. “You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Who would believe this?”

TAGSdonald trumpSWEDEN
Author Profile Picture
UPROXX Social + Creative Director. I made UPROXX-founding websites FilmDrunk and WithLeather. Husband and dad in New Jersey. Interested in food and music and sports and other stuff.

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP