President Trump is not putting up with the Democrats plan to block his Supreme Court nomination, Neil Gorsuch. On Wednesday, the president told Senate Republicans to use the “nuclear” option if Democrats aren’t willing to confirm Gorsuch. Considering how Democrats vowed to block any nominee that isn’t Merrick Garland (Obama’s pick), a battle is definitely brewing.

Democrats have pushed back at Gorsuch’s nomination by promising to filibuster the nominee. Trump would obviously rather plow full steam ahead, as he’s been doing with a rash of executive orders. So, he told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he’s allowed to go “go nuclear,” meaning that Gorsuch could be confirmed with only 51 votes, instead of the usual 60 that are generally required to break a filibuster:

“If we end up with that gridlock I would say, ‘If you can, Mitch, go nuclear,’ Because that would be an absolute shame if a man of this quality was put up to that neglect. I would say it’s up to Mitch, but I would say, ‘Go for it.'”

Trump is leaving the decision up to McConnell, although this likely wouldn’t require a push on Trump’s part. But McConnell may have an uphill battle waiting for him, as Democrats don’t seem to be budging. This may be a taste of Republicans’ own medicine, as they refused to grant President Obama’s choice, Merrick Garland, a hearing. McConnell even called this one of the “proudest moments” of his career.

