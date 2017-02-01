Majority Of Senators Speaking Out Against #MuslimBan

Trump Told Senate Republicans To Go ‘Nuclear’ If Neil Gorsuch’s SCOTUS Confirmation Gets Gridlocked

02.01.17 49 mins ago 6 Comments

Getty Image

President Trump is not putting up with the Democrats plan to block his Supreme Court nomination, Neil Gorsuch. On Wednesday, the president told Senate Republicans to use the “nuclear” option if Democrats aren’t willing to confirm Gorsuch. Considering how Democrats vowed to block any nominee that isn’t Merrick Garland (Obama’s pick), a battle is definitely brewing.

Democrats have pushed back at Gorsuch’s nomination by promising to filibuster the nominee. Trump would obviously rather plow full steam ahead, as he’s been doing with a rash of executive orders. So, he told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he’s allowed to go “go nuclear,” meaning that Gorsuch could be confirmed with only 51 votes, instead of the usual 60 that are generally required to break a filibuster:

“If we end up with that gridlock I would say, ‘If you can, Mitch, go nuclear,’ Because that would be an absolute shame if a man of this quality was put up to that neglect. I would say it’s up to Mitch, but I would say, ‘Go for it.'”

Trump is leaving the decision up to McConnell, although this likely wouldn’t require a push on Trump’s part. But McConnell may have an uphill battle waiting for him, as Democrats don’t seem to be budging. This may be a taste of Republicans’ own medicine, as they refused to grant President Obama’s choice, Merrick Garland, a hearing. McConnell even called this one of the “proudest moments” of his career.

(Via CBS News & Chicago Tribune)

TAGSdonald trumpmitch mcconnellSCOTUS

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP