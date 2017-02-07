Trump Voter Fraud Theorist Gets Destroyed

Trump Is Now Actually Accusing The Media Of Covering Up Terrorist Attacks To Fulfill A Political Agenda

02.06.17

The Trump administration just keeps topping itself as far as the “alternative facts” that it’s mouth pieces spew and the ways that releases from the White House attempt to twist the media to do their bidding. So far, those tactics haven’t quite worked and outlets such as CNN and MSNBC have seen mostly through the ruse. On Monday, the administration released probably their most outlandish announcement/press release yet, which came in the footsteps of Trump telling the US Central Command,

“It’s gotten to a point where [terrorist attacks are] not even being reported. And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that.”

It was just the latest in a long line of incidences where either Trump or his administration attempted to discredit the media based on false or exaggerated information. This time, the President was actively accusing the press of suppressing news about terrorist attacks both in the United States and around the world. Which is first and foremost absurd because the American press would cover breaking news about a fire alarm going off in the newsroom if it meant a high-selling front page the next day.

Whitney is a writer based in Brooklyn who doesn't let people forget she's a Boston sports fan or pass on the chance to debate pop culture, ever.

