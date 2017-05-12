Comey's Terrifying Testimony On Russia And Trump

Trump Is Now Threatening James Comey On Twitter By Suggesting There Might Be ‘Tapes’ Of The Their Private Conversations

#Twitter
05.12.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

Happy Friday. Trump celebrated by launching his day with a tweet storm, which contained two key parts, the latter of which we’ll detail first. Trump appears to be incensed about the New York Times report that described a private dinner conversation between himself and James Comey. The president apparently asked Comey to pledge his “loyalty,” but Comey would not take that Godfather-esque vow. Instead, he told the president that he could count on his “honesty.”

Well, honesty isn’t what Trump’s all about. Appearances first! And he thinks everyone who disagrees with his position is dishonest, so that promise is no good. And Trump’s resulting tweet accused Comey of “leaking” to the press, and he suggested that there were in fact “tapes” of this discussion:

This, of course, will draw even more Watergate comparisons than we’re already seeing this week. Whether or not Trump is aware of this era of history is unclear, but Nixon did in fact record conversations that he had in the Oval Office, and those tapes ended up expediting the investigation of the Watergate scandal.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpsarah huckabee sandersSean SpicerTwitter

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 2 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 1 week ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 1 week ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP