Getty Image

Happy Friday. Trump celebrated by launching his day with a tweet storm, which contained two key parts, the latter of which we’ll detail first. Trump appears to be incensed about the New York Times report that described a private dinner conversation between himself and James Comey. The president apparently asked Comey to pledge his “loyalty,” but Comey would not take that Godfather-esque vow. Instead, he told the president that he could count on his “honesty.”

Well, honesty isn’t what Trump’s all about. Appearances first! And he thinks everyone who disagrees with his position is dishonest, so that promise is no good. And Trump’s resulting tweet accused Comey of “leaking” to the press, and he suggested that there were in fact “tapes” of this discussion:

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

This, of course, will draw even more Watergate comparisons than we’re already seeing this week. Whether or not Trump is aware of this era of history is unclear, but Nixon did in fact record conversations that he had in the Oval Office, and those tapes ended up expediting the investigation of the Watergate scandal.