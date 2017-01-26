Getty Image

The ongoing drama concerning the U.S./Mexico border wall took another turn. Once again Donald Trump said that if Mexico doesn’t pay for the structure, he will cancel an upcoming White House meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. And much to Trump’s (likely) surprise, Nieto decided to cancel the meeting first. In this tweet, Nieto declares that he won’t attend next Tuesday’s scheduled event with Trump.

Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

Trump’s latest threat came after a Wednesday night ABC News interview, in which he said the wall will be built within months. However, logistics have been a bit hazy. Trump said Mexico would pay for the structure, but now it seems that construction will be bankrolled by the U.S. at first. And Trump insisted that Mexico will pay the U.S. back every cent.