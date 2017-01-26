The ongoing drama concerning the U.S./Mexico border wall took another turn. Once again Donald Trump said that if Mexico doesn’t pay for the structure, he will cancel an upcoming White House meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. And much to Trump’s (likely) surprise, Nieto decided to cancel the meeting first. In this tweet, Nieto declares that he won’t attend next Tuesday’s scheduled event with Trump.
Trump’s latest threat came after a Wednesday night ABC News interview, in which he said the wall will be built within months. However, logistics have been a bit hazy. Trump said Mexico would pay for the structure, but now it seems that construction will be bankrolled by the U.S. at first. And Trump insisted that Mexico will pay the U.S. back every cent.
“Ultimately, it will come out of what’s happening with Mexico … and we will be in a form reimbursed by Mexico, which I’ve always said … All it is, is we’ll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico. I’m just telling you there will be a payment. It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form. What I’m doing is good for the United States. It’s also going to be good for Mexico. We want to have a very stable, very solid Mexico.”
“You can’t cancel! I’m cancelling!”
What’s the over/under on him tweeting that HE actually cancelled the meeting for (insert bullshit here) reason?
^^^ 300%
As much as this wall is going to be a disaster in almost every way, can we all (including Mexico’s president) just STOP pretending like we do not have a problem with drugs and crime and who knows what else pouring over (and under) that border?
You’re fed up with the wall talk? Start doing something about the shit your country is exporting and trafficking…
If we can’t make them pay for a wall, they probably can’t make America quit taking a bunch of drugs. US legalization is the only thing that will take the money out of it.
Supply and demand. Mexicans will supply drugs to the U.S. because tens of millions of Americans are consuming them. Maybe we need to look in the mirror and accept our own responsibility as a nation full of drug users?
Also that’s a two-way street. Mexico’s drug war is fueled by American-made guns legally purchased in the United States and smuggled into Mexico.
Note: Trump’s been in office less than a week…
and the rubes are cheering the King Boy along, never realizing (or worse, caring) that they are the ones who will pay.