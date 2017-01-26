Trump Signs Executive Order To Keep Building DAPL

Mexican President Enrique Nieto Canceled His Meeting With Trump Because He’s Fed Up About The Wall

chris-zois
News Writer
01.26.17 8 Comments

Getty Image

The ongoing drama concerning the U.S./Mexico border wall took another turn. Once again Donald Trump said that if Mexico doesn’t pay for the structure, he will cancel an upcoming White House meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. And much to Trump’s (likely) surprise, Nieto decided to cancel the meeting first. In this tweet, Nieto declares that he won’t attend next Tuesday’s scheduled event with Trump.

Trump’s latest threat came after a Wednesday night ABC News interview, in which he said the wall will be built within months. However, logistics have been a bit hazy. Trump said Mexico would pay for the structure, but now it seems that construction will be bankrolled by the U.S. at first. And Trump insisted that Mexico will pay the U.S. back every cent.

“Ultimately, it will come out of what’s happening with Mexico … and we will be in a form reimbursed by Mexico, which I’ve always said … All it is, is we’ll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico. I’m just telling you there will be a payment. It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form. What I’m doing is good for the United States. It’s also going to be good for Mexico. We want to have a very stable, very solid Mexico.”

TAGSdonald trumpenrique pena nietoMexicoVicente Fox
Author Profile Picture
Bike rider, Film connoisseur, Punk rocker, White Sox apologist, Wrestling aficionado

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP