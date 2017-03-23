The Most Bonkers Things Trump Said In His Time Magazine Interview

Getty Image

Donald Trump is keeping busy, what with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ press conference fiasco, the mounting evidence of collusion between his campaign and Russian operatives, and that whole “wiretapping” thing. Yet none of this prevented the president from participating in an interview with Time magazine for its new story about truth, falsehood, and whether or not Trump can tell the difference. And as Time‘s Washington Bureau Chief Michael Scherer discovers, the president had a lot to say about the story’s subjects — especially since he repeated many false claims previously debunked by reporters.

The Washington Post and several other fact checkers have since gone through Scherer’s interview with Trump, line by line, to assess the validity of his answers. Unsurprisingly, they determined most of what the president had to say was false. Outright lies and boisterous exaggerations notwithstanding, however, a good deal of the interview was just bonkers. For example, consider Trump’s overly long response to Scherer’s offer to explain Time‘s story: