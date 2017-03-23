The Most Bonkers Things Trump Said In His Time Magazine Interview

Donald Trump is keeping busy, what with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ press conference fiasco, the mounting evidence of collusion between his campaign and Russian operatives, and that whole “wiretapping” thing. Yet none of this prevented the president from participating in an interview with Time magazine for its new story about truth, falsehood, and whether or not Trump can tell the difference. And as Time‘s Washington Bureau Chief Michael Scherer discovers, the president had a lot to say about the story’s subjects — especially since he repeated many false claims previously debunked by reporters.
The Washington Post and several other fact checkers have since gone through Scherer’s interview with Trump, line by line, to assess the validity of his answers. Unsurprisingly, they determined most of what the president had to say was false. Outright lies and boisterous exaggerations notwithstanding, however, a good deal of the interview was just bonkers. For example, consider Trump’s overly long response to Scherer’s offer to explain Time‘s story:
Yeah, it’s a cool story. I mean it’s, the concept is right. I predicted a lot of things, Michael. Some things that came to you a little bit later. But, you know, we just rolled out a list. Sweden. I make the statement, everyone goes crazy. The next day they have a massive riot, and death, and problems. Huma [Abedin] and Anthony [Weiner], you know, what I tweeted about that whole deal, and then it turned out he had it, all of Hillary’s email on his thing. NATO, obsolete, because it doesn’t cover terrorism. They fixed that, and I said that the allies must pay. Nobody knew that they weren’t paying. I did. I figured it. Brexit, I was totally right about that. You were over there I think, when I predicted that, right, the day before. Brussels, I said, Brussels is not Brussels. I mean many other things, the election’s rigged against Bernie Sanders. We have a lot of things.
I read the whole interview. Trump’s answers were word salad once again, and gave me a headache trying to parse any meaning out of them.
Trump is such a rambling moron
“Anything I say that’s wrong, I was just quoting someone else.”
“Brussels, I said, Brussels is not Brussels. I mean many other things, the election’s rigged against Bernie Sanders. We have a lot of things.”
I’m done, man. I don’t have anything else to contribute. There is only a handful of complete sentences in this interview, and they all read like an example of how to identify a mini-stroke. Give Scherer a fucking Pulitzer for not doing a spit-take every time Donny says the first thing that comes to his syphilitic dementia funhouse brain.
My favorite is “I inherited a mess with jobs, despite the statistics, you know, my statistics are even better, but they are not the real statistics because you have millions of people that can’t get a job, OK.”
What the actual?
My stomach fucking hurts man.
After reading the whole interview out loud to my wife my head hurts. That was painful. He doesn’t have a very good brain…
Someone get the Fire Joe Morgan guys on this.