Comey's Terrifying Testimony On Russia And Trump

The Most Bonkers Things Trump Said In His Time Magazine Interview

#Politics
03.23.17 2 hours ago 9 Comments

Getty Image

Donald Trump is keeping busy, what with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ press conference fiasco, the mounting evidence of collusion between his campaign and Russian operatives, and that whole “wiretapping” thing. Yet none of this prevented the president from participating in an interview with Time magazine for its new story about truth, falsehood, and whether or not Trump can tell the difference. And as Time‘s Washington Bureau Chief Michael Scherer discovers, the president had a lot to say about the story’s subjects — especially since he repeated many false claims previously debunked by reporters.

The Washington Post and several other fact checkers have since gone through Scherer’s interview with Trump, line by line, to assess the validity of his answers. Unsurprisingly, they determined most of what the president had to say was false. Outright lies and boisterous exaggerations notwithstanding, however, a good deal of the interview was just bonkers. For example, consider Trump’s overly long response to Scherer’s offer to explain Time‘s story:

Yeah, it’s a cool story. I mean it’s, the concept is right. I predicted a lot of things, Michael. Some things that came to you a little bit later. But, you know, we just rolled out a list. Sweden. I make the statement, everyone goes crazy. The next day they have a massive riot, and death, and problems. Huma [Abedin] and Anthony [Weiner], you know, what I tweeted about that whole deal, and then it turned out he had it, all of Hillary’s email on his thing. NATO, obsolete, because it doesn’t cover terrorism. They fixed that, and I said that the allies must pay. Nobody knew that they weren’t paying. I did. I figured it. Brexit, I was totally right about that. You were over there I think, when I predicted that, right, the day before. Brussels, I said, Brussels is not Brussels. I mean many other things, the election’s rigged against Bernie Sanders. We have a lot of things.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics
TAGSBrexitdonald trumpPoliticsRICHARD NIXONRUSSIASWEDENtime magazinewiretapping
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP