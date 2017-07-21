The Trump administration has had an opening for the position of White House Communications Director ever since Mike Dubke resigned from his post in late May. If new reports are correct, however, it seems as though the position will be soon filled by none other than cable news Trump mouthpiece and Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci.
Axios, which first reported the news, writes that Scaramucci is known as “Mooch” to his friends, and is “a major Republican donor who supported Trump during the general election campaign.” Scaramucci is also a close friend of Sean Hannity, which is unsurprising given his frequent Fox News appearances. That’s especially notable, however, is that news of the expected appointment apparently “came as a surprise” to Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who only found out after the fact.
Scaramucci previously sold his stake in his SkyBridge Capital hedge fund when he initially anticipated a job within the White House, and is currently employed at the Export-Import Bank. As the New York Times points out, this position is unusual for Scaramucci given his lack of a traditional communications portfolio. But of course, taking a look at the rest of Trump’s administration, clearly that has never stopped him before.
UPDATE: According to ABC News, Trump officially offered the job to Scaramucci, who accepted the post as the White House’s next communications director. Less than half an hour later, news of Sean Spicer’s resignation as press secretary broke.
(Via Axios and New York Times)
Hannity’s still waiting by the phone…
He’s highly unqualified for the job and only got picked because he’s loyal to Trump, so this is par for the course.
The downside is, once you’ve staffed your administration with boot-licking sycophants who are completely unqualified for their jobs, things tend to not run so smoothly.
You pick a guy who’s already friendly with the incredibly-pro-Trump folks at Fox? Man, I bet Jeffrey Lord’s all kinds of pissed off right now — “Have you not #@$%ing seen the shit I’ve endured for you over at CNN?!? “