Trump On Tom Price’s Private Jet Use: ‘I Am Not Happy About It, And I Let Him Know It’

#Politics #Donald Trump
09.27.17 31 mins ago

Getty Image

Following reports of an apparent investigation by the House Oversight Committee into the alleged use of private planes paid for by taxpayers, several members of President Trump’s cabinet are in hot water. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos quickly insisted she was paying for her own airfare, but neither Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price nor Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been as lucky. Especially the former, for when reporters asked the president whether or not he was considering firing Price because of the scandal, Trump simply replied, “We’ll see.”

“I was looking into it and I will look into it. And I will tell you personally, I’m not happy about it,” the president told reporters early Wednesday afternoon. Though he did acknowledge the question regarding Price’s potential determination, Trump never explicitly said he was actually considering it. Even so, he repeated that he was “not happy about it,” and he told the press that he was “going to look at it” himself. “I am not happy about it, and I let him know it,” he concluded.

Price, who appeared on CNBC in 2009 to decry his fellow congresspeople’s use of private jets for official travel, was caught doing the same by Politico. Specifically, the report revealed the HHS secretary had booked private airfare at least 26 times since last May. In a statement, the department insisted that Price had not violated federal law since chartered travel is allowed when “no scheduled commercial airline service is reasonably available.” However, Politico determined that viable commercial options were available for many of the secretary’s routes at the time.

(Via Politico)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpPoliticsTom Price

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP