A Fire Broke Out At Trump Tower In New York City Early Monday Morning

NYPD was alerted to a fire on the Trump Tower roof this morning (video via @constanandy) pic.twitter.com/vXn8Q59Sg6 — UPROXX News (@UPROXXNews) January 8, 2018

Commuters in New York City witnessed plumes of smoke pouring out of the Trump Tower at East 56th St. on the Upper West Side early Monday morning just after 7 a.m., as seen in the above video captured by one passerby. The fire reportedly broke out on a terrace on the 21st floor of the building and was quickly contained by firefighters who made sure it didn’t spread any further. It’s unclear at this point whether or not there were any injuries, but at least one person may have been injured depending on conflicting reports.

The source of the fire was apparently the building’s heating and cooling system, according to the FDNY. Although he still maintains a residence there, Donald Trump and his family were not in the building at the time, at they are currently residing at the White House. Prior to being elected president, Trump had lived in the building since it opened in 1983, and the building still serves as serves as the headquarters for The Trump Organization.

Although the fire was not serious, the billowing smoke was seen from blocks away as many caught photos and video and posted to Twitter:

Trump Tower is on fire pic.twitter.com/qwUTAuBsEW — NYCBMD (@NycBmd) January 8, 2018

Trump tower on fire! pic.twitter.com/lUnpkc219J — Susan D. Ball (@SusanSball4) January 8, 2018

Seems to be a fire at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan pic.twitter.com/7gEEi2ONGf — steven rabinowitz (@nycpov) January 8, 2018

There is a small fire in an electrical box at Trump Tower. No injuries but some smoke pic.twitter.com/l7mvR3WfB2 — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 8, 2018

Looks like a fire in Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/DF98rfMpin — Jeff Levi (@levi1994) January 8, 2018

Fire crews are responding to a fire at Trump Tower. There have been no injuries or evacuations, and the President is not currently at Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/xcsHVX5bhP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 8, 2018

