On Wednesday, Donald Trump took a break from publicly berating Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Republicans who voted against Tuesday’s Senate health care vote to make a new announcement on Twitter. “After consultation with my Generals and military experts,” he tweeted, “please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow,” and then nothing. The resulting pause instigated the usual jokes from journalists and internet trolls, but their humor quickly abated when Trump finished his announcement that the U.S. military “will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity.”
“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory,” he continued, “and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail”:
Considering the president’s previous public comments on former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, whose request for gender reassignment surgery was granted by the U.S. military while she received benefits in prison, Wednesday’s announcement and justification aren’t too surprising. Besides, this is the same Trump who signed the controversial religious liberty executive order and refused to acknowledge LGBTQ Pride Month publicly.
Yet he’s also the same man who, while campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination in June of last year, tweeted his thanks to the LGBTQ community. “I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs,” wrote Trump at the time.
Throw in daughter/advisor Ivanka Trump’s previous public support for the LGBTQ community and the results from an oft-reported Rand Corp. study conducted in 2016, and we’ve got the makings of a yet another rollback of Obama-era policies. As CNN recalls, then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the U.S. military’s longstanding ban on transgender individuals openly serving but granted the Pentagon a “year-long review process” to determine what the effects might be. Per the Rand Corp. study, the Defense Department under President Barack Obama concluded allowing trangender people to serve would have a “minimal impact.”
I’m gonna drop this here because I’m actually looking for a real answer – do all trans people want/require surgery? And if they are in the military, is the military required to pay for that?
Exactly what I was wondering. He’s using Manning as a scapegoat to say T’s cost too much, but do they really? Is this a thing, in the transgender community, to sign up for the military for a few years of your life, potentially risking your life in battle, just to get free reassignment surgery?
So want it, some don’t I believe. It all depends on the person.
@ImBateman is correct — it completely depends on the person. For many, the required surgery is simply too expensive and insurances typically do not cover this type of surgery because it’s considered largely cosmetic. Sidebar: Thailand is a destination for a lot of transgender individuals who want surgery — allegedly, they do some of the best work at the most affordable price, but the pricetag is still in the thousands.
Reference, FYI: I’m a doctor with a reasonably large LGBT population.
What was the purpose of even tweeting this would be a better question.. we’re either headed into Korea and an official draft is about to start or we’re headed into Korea and an official draft is about to start? 😂
Either way I’m young and healthy.. I better gtfoh 🏃🏾
Can’t have somebody shooting a gun if we don’t know exactly what’s going on in their nethers.
More proof of his idiocy and the idiocy of his defenders. This man is scum, easily manipulated scum.
They should have to lose their sexual organs like our grandparents did, from a Japanese bayonet.
Or Vietnamese herpes.
This has to be meant to distract us from something… it just doesn’t make sense. Was this really causing an issue? How many people were requesting this and how much was this costing on our bloated military budget?
Nah, what’s going on today that he doesn’t want us talking about?
This guy gets it.
Could it be the healthcare shitshow? Or the sneaky-not-so-sneaky fuckin Russians
How is this distracting from anything? Like, don’t we scrutinize this guy every single fucking day? If anything this just adds to his growing list of stupidity and aggression against American citizens.
I wondered the same thing. Obviously Manning made headlines but aside from that I haven’t read a thing about this. Is gender reassignment more common in the military than with civilians?
@BLSW
It can distract us because now most bloggers and news media will be writing about and asking questions regarding this subject instead of…. maybe a meeting he is having today? Maybe some threat to senators who don’t support his plans? A law that helps rich people? I probably won’t know because all media member’s schedules just got filled
Well maybe you should be proactive and look at other news sources the blogs? I get that this is a frustrating time, but you don’t have to use a hypothetical to get yourself worked up when Trump will do that for you. Unless you really think he’s a master manipulator of the media or some 4D chess bullshit.
Well, worked up is a strong word for my comment, but there are a select few media who can get access to information. Of course I’m being hypothetical and I don’t mean to diminish the set back this causes for the fight trans people are going through, I just find it suspicious and maybe I’m wrong
No, your suspicion is awesome and definitely needed, I apologize for insinuating otherwise. To be honest, you have to go to so many different sites and sources to get the whole picture that I don’t blame you for holding the media to task.
So, he’s planning a new war right?
I blame Kathy Griffin.
I think any country’s military should be happy, thankful and fucking lucky to accept anyone willing to enlist as long as they’re physically and mentally fit. But then, I also think we should bring back conscription.
I agree 100%
@Al Nailed it
Down with regulations! Unless it has to do with regulating based on the sex parts you hide from us, I mean really, how dare you?
To be fair, no transgendered person wants him as their Commander in Chief.
Caitlyn Jenner.
This is at least the 28th completely beyond-the-pale thing he’s done in the past 6 months. What will lucky #29 be?
Trans people are, what, less than 1% of the population last time I checked. Out of that insanely small number, how many are enlisting? It seems to be an insignificant amount. Is it really worth the discrimination and bad press to ban them?
It’s not an insignificant amount. We’re talking about people, American citizens, not just random numbers. If it was just even five people, that’s still wouldn’t be insignificant.
Hey America, your President is funny.
And what ab the thousands of trans people currently serving in the military? Oh, right