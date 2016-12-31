Fact Vs. Opinion With Donald Trump

The U.S. President-Elect Kicked Off NYE By Trolling His ‘Enemies’ And ‘Those Who Have Fought Me’ On Twitter

12.31.16 2 hours ago 6 Comments

Donald Trump got an early start on New Year’s Eve, trolling his “enemies” in typical fashion on Twitter. The president-elect will be spending his night at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, but it seems he is spending his morning tweeting. While it isn’t surprising that Trump would consider people his enemies or that he has an enemies list somewhere, it does seem like an incoming president would hold such information back from Twitter. Not so for President Trump:

