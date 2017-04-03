Getty Image

In the halcyon days of late 2016, one of the biggest and most pressing issues surrounding the election of Donald Trump involved the myriad conflicts of interest that would arise when he assumed control of the executive branch. Trump added to those concerns when he announced that instead of divesting from his business holdings, as many were calling for him to do, he would transfer control of empire to a trust managed by his adult sons, Eric and Donald Jr.

Is this working out as promised? That’s debatable, and we’ll hash through it below, but here’s exactly what Trump’s previous announcement meant, according to U.S. News & World Report:

“According to Trump, his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, as well as a business associate, would be the trustees. After transferring the assets to the trust, Trump could then be a beneficiary of the trust,” says David Reiss, professor of law at Brooklyn Law School. “The trustees administer the affairs of the trust on behalf of the beneficiaries. The beneficiary receives the income from the trust or the property within the trust.” Trump has previously said his children will be the primary financial beneficiaries of the trust, but Trump made it clear that he planned on returning to the Trump Organization when his presidency is over. At that point, it’s possible Trump could have a fat check waiting for him, depending on the trust’s structure.