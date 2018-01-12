Getty Image

Of all of the outlandish and shocking things Donald Trump has said in his first year you the presidency, his “sh*thole” remark may be the most hotly contended. On Thursday afternoon while discussing the bipartisan immigration deal in an Oval Office meeting, the president asked “Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?” when presented with protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries.

Trump’s words, which were not denied by the White House, reportedly even left Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) taken aback, and were later condemned by Haiti’s ambassador to the U.S., as well as a disgusted Don Lemon and emotional Anderson Cooper. If there was ever a time for the president to apologize for his remarks this would be it, but anyone waiting for an apology can probably hold their breath.

In an early Friday morning tweetstorm, Trump defended his position on DACA, and by proxy, his remarks. He started off by slamming the “so-called bipartisan DACA deal” presented to him yesterday, calling it a “big step backwards.” He continued, condemning a lottery system and calling for a merit-based system of immigration.

The so-called bipartisan DACA deal presented yesterday to myself and a group of Republican Senators and Congressmen was a big step backwards. Wall was not properly funded, Chain & Lottery were made worse and USA would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

….countries which are doing badly. I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs. I want to fund our military, not do a Dem defund…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018