Trump’s Odd ‘Nothing To Worry About’ Tweet To Dreamers Reportedly Happened Because Of Nancy Pelosi

#Donald Trump
09.07.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Nancy Pelosi was reportedly behind a strange morning Trump tweet, in which he attempted to reassure the Dreamers, who were formerly protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, that they won’t be deported any time soon. “You have nothing to worry about — No action!” chirped President Trump, not mentioning that, at this point, anything could happen in March of 2018.

But Pelosi insisted Trump make it clear that for now, Dreamers are are staying put while Congress makes up its minds. A Democratic aid informed the Daily Beast that “Pelosi told her colleagues at a whip meeting this morning that she spoke to Trump this morning via phone and asked him to tweet this to make clear DREAMers won’t be subject to deportation in a six-month window.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time that President Trump told Dreamers they can rest easy. He’s insisted over the past several months that he has a “big heart,” loves children, and that Dreamers can relax. Then Jeff Sessions made the announcement earlier this week that Trump would be rolling back the Obama-era protections for the children of undocumented immigrants.

It isn’t only Dreamers who are worried — Americans throughout the country took to the streets to protest as soon as the announcement was made. Over a dozen states have filed a suit against Trump, and lawmakers have declared his decision cruel and inhumane. The President has promised “no action,” but that might not be as good as it sounds if Congress twiddles its thumbs. And there are plenty of Trump opponents who feel action is exactly what needs to be taken right away to protect the Dreamers.

(Via The Daily Beast & Vox)

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSDACADEPORTATIONdonald trumpIMMIGRATIONnancy pelosi

