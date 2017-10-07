Trump Kicked Off His Weekend By Angrily Tweeting At ‘Unfunny’ Late Night Hosts, Demanding ‘Equal Time’

News & Culture Writer
10.07.17

Getty Image

It wouldn’t be a Saturday in 2017 without the President of the United States airing his various grievances on Twitter, his preferred platform, and this Saturday was no different. After starting off his morning by tweeting about a relatively favorable Washington Post story about small campaign contributions from supporters, Donald Trump set his sights on those scoundrel late night hosts.

In the surreal landscape of our current administration, of course, it’s been the duty of our late night hosts to remind us all that the day to day madness is not okay — from Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers, to even Jimmy Fallon, who has even been forced to come down harder on Trump on The Tonight Show.

“Late Night host are dealing with the Democrats for their very “unfunny” & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time?,” Trump fired off. “More and more people are suggesting that Republicans (and me) should be given Equal Time on T.V. when you look at the one-sided coverage? [sic]”

