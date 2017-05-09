Getty Image

On Monday afternoon, former acting attorney general Sally Yates appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. During the hearing, Yates explained that she had met with the White House three times, and although she had not officially recommend that Michael Flynn be fired due to his ties to the Russian government, she informed officials of her knowledge of Flynn’s conversations with Russian officials and made it clear that the DOJ (pre-Jeff Sessions) did “believe” that Flynn was being “compromised” by Russian interests.

Before Yates’ hearing, former U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper explained that the Russians “exceeded their wildest expectations” in US election hack and that they had no idea who leaked the story about Flynn to the Washington Post.

In a predictable fashion, President Trump decided to go on another Twitter rant. Similarly predictable was the fact that he got the story completely backwards. Either Trump didn’t watch the hearings and has no idea what was actually said, or he is trying to gaslight everyone with alternative facts.

Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows- there is "no evidence" of collusion w/ Russia and Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Sally Yates made the fake media extremely unhappy today — she said nothing but old news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Biggest story today between Clapper & Yates is on surveillance. Why doesn't the media report on this? #FakeNews! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Trump is clearly quite pleased with that Clapper tweet, because he decided to add it to the header image of his Twitter profile.

Seriously didn't think @realDonaldTrump could possibly be any more of an embarrassment, but clearly I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/VAXPsKuIwD — Cher (@thecherness) May 9, 2017

Ted Cruz is probably glad that Trump has gone on another rant that gives a twisted version of what actually happened. It takes some of the heat off after Yates wiped the floor with him over the Muslim ban.