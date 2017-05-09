On Monday afternoon, former acting attorney general Sally Yates appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. During the hearing, Yates explained that she had met with the White House three times, and although she had not officially recommend that Michael Flynn be fired due to his ties to the Russian government, she informed officials of her knowledge of Flynn’s conversations with Russian officials and made it clear that the DOJ (pre-Jeff Sessions) did “believe” that Flynn was being “compromised” by Russian interests.
Before Yates’ hearing, former U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper explained that the Russians “exceeded their wildest expectations” in US election hack and that they had no idea who leaked the story about Flynn to the Washington Post.
In a predictable fashion, President Trump decided to go on another Twitter rant. Similarly predictable was the fact that he got the story completely backwards. Either Trump didn’t watch the hearings and has no idea what was actually said, or he is trying to gaslight everyone with alternative facts.
Trump is clearly quite pleased with that Clapper tweet, because he decided to add it to the header image of his Twitter profile.
Ted Cruz is probably glad that Trump has gone on another rant that gives a twisted version of what actually happened. It takes some of the heat off after Yates wiped the floor with him over the Muslim ban.
We have always been at tremendous war with Eastasia.
I hate this guy