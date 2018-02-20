Trump Threw A Fit After The ‘Washington Post’ Ran A Story On One Of His Sexual Misconduct Accusers

On Monday — President’s Day, ironically — the Washington Post ran a piece on Rachel Crooks, one of the 19 women who came forward during the 2016 presidential election to accuse Donald Trump of sexual harassment or assault. Crooks, now 35, encountered Trump in 2006 while working as a receptionist for the Bayrock Group, an investment firm situated in Trump Tower.
She recalled that she would often see Trump pass by in the hallway, and when she finally worked up the courage to introduce herself to him, the Celebrity Apprentice star allegedly grabbed her by the hands and then forcibly kissed her on the cheeks and lips:
She reached for her water glass and lifted it up into the air to use as a prop. “He took hold of my hand and held me in place like this,” she said, squeezing the sides of the water glass, shaking it gently from side to side. “He started kissing me on one cheek, then the other cheek. He was talking to me in between kisses, asking where I was from, or if I wanted to be a model. He wouldn’t let go of my hand, and then he went right in and started kissing me on the lips.”
She shook the water glass one final time and set it down. “It felt like a long kiss,” she said. “The whole thing probably lasted two minutes, maybe less.”
Crooks, who is currently running for office in Ohio’s 88th district in the state legislature, has never shied away from telling her story, even amid online threats and bullying that she details in the new Post interview. So somewhat ironically, after Trump apparently got wind of the piece (it’s unclear whether or not it was being discussed on Fox News Tuesday morning) he lashed out on Twitter, slamming what he called “another false accusation.”
They should make it an annual article, interview each one. He certainly has enough accusers that it would give them content for at least a year.
“Who would do this in a public space with live security cameras running[fullstop]”
I’ll take this one:
The same piece of shit who owns the building the cameras are located in.
“To the best of my knowlege” hmm should’ve probably left that out there bud
Can we just throw him in jail for being so gross? You know he did exactly what the woman described. You know it. That sounds like Trump to a T
