By President Trump’s usual dramatic standards, he enjoyed a relatively low-key weekend. Sure, he issued an insincere-sounding Earth Day tweet, awarded a Purple Heart with “congratulations,” and picked a rally over next weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, but that’s small Trump potatoes. Yet bubbling under the surface was a doozy of a Friday Associated Press interview, which trickled out in short excerpts but didn’t publish in full transcript form until Sunday.

Plausible reasons exist for this gap — including a purposeful withholding of the interview — but there’s also a fair chance that no one could discern what the hell Trump was saying. In 16 separate instances, the word “unintelligible” reveals that neither the AP nor its chosen transcribers couldn’t make out Trump’s marble-mouthed prose. In 55 other areas of the interview, his words are connected by ellipses, which signals that even Trump may not have understood what he was saying. Here are the most bonkers things Trump (probably) said during this discussion.

Trump basically confirms the reports that he was blown away by the scope of his new duties, i.e., how hard it is to be president:

“Well the one thing I would say — and I say this to people — I never realized how big it was. Everything’s so (unintelligible) like, you know the orders are so massive. I was talking to…”

He tried to explain the responsibility he felt with the Syrian missile strike: