Donald Trump Lashes Out At ‘Vanity Fair’ On Twitter After Apologizing For The Hillary ‘Knitting’ Jab

#Hillary Clinton #Donald Trump
12.28.17 13 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Vanity Fair took a good deal of flack for a video that made the rounds this week in which Hive editors took shots at Hillary Clinton by suggesting some New Year’s resolutions for the 2016 presidential candidate, which included knitting and volunteering, among others. So much so that the magazine was forced to issue an apology on Wednesday as Tomi Lahren and other conservatives applauded the razor-sharp wit. In a statement, the publication admitted that the video “missed the mark.”

Now, because he’s President of the United States and apparently has literally nothing better to do, Donald Trump has weighed in on the controversy on Twitter, of course. “Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H,” the actual president wrote. “Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!”

For starters, it’s worth pointing out that Anna Wintour is the editor of Vogue, not Vanity Fair (although both are owned by Conde Nast), but that fact would probably be lost on the president. Aside from his need to comment on any and all matters having to do with Hillary Clinton, it’s possible that Trump took particular umbrage with the magazine over exclusives such as the sad state of affairs in both his administration and marriage to Melania. Or perhaps he hadn’t had his fill of Diet Cokes for the morning yet. We may never know.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hillary Clinton#Donald Trump
TAGSANNA WINTOURdonald trumphillary clintonvanity fair

Best Of 2017

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 14 hours ago 60 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 1 week ago 8 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP