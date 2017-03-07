Trump surprises visitors on a White House tour. The kids loved it. And Hillary Clinton smiled the entire time. pic.twitter.com/juRkpmzwBE — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 7, 2017

World War III may be brewing due to North Korea’s missile muscle flexing, and healthcare is going up in a pile of burning iPhone smoke and resulting Twitter outrage. However, Donald Trump remains the showman, and he took a few moments to surprise a group of children at the White House. That’s not a knock — after George W. Bush was told about 9/11, he still finished reading a book to schoolchildren — so Trump was actually being presidential here.

Tuesday marked the first White House tour after a hiatus period due to Trump’s transition period. And he was thrilled to pop out and surprise the crowd, which shouted in joy. However, some unexpected humor popped out of the situation when folks realized that he was standing in front of a Hillary Clinton portrait. Yes, he beat Clinton in the electoral college, but he can’t escape. The Hilldog is watching over his every move and smiling the whole time. Kinda uncanny, right? Or maybe the portrait is returning a favor on behalf of its subject.

Hopefully, no one tells Trump about this encounter because he’ll start railing against nonexistent voter fraud again. He’s already ranting over nonexistent wiretapping, and one conspiracy theory at a time — coming from a president — is more than enough for the American people to witness.