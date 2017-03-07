Trump Blames Obama For Protests

Trump Surprises Visitors To The White House While Being Photobombed By A Smiling Portrait Of Hillary

News Editor
03.07.17

World War III may be brewing due to North Korea’s missile muscle flexing, and healthcare is going up in a pile of burning iPhone smoke and resulting Twitter outrage. However, Donald Trump remains the showman, and he took a few moments to surprise a group of children at the White House. That’s not a knock — after George W. Bush was told about 9/11, he still finished reading a book to schoolchildren — so Trump was actually being presidential here.

Tuesday marked the first White House tour after a hiatus period due to Trump’s transition period. And he was thrilled to pop out and surprise the crowd, which shouted in joy. However, some unexpected humor popped out of the situation when folks realized that he was standing in front of a Hillary Clinton portrait. Yes, he beat Clinton in the electoral college, but he can’t escape. The Hilldog is watching over his every move and smiling the whole time. Kinda uncanny, right? Or maybe the portrait is returning a favor on behalf of its subject.

Hopefully, no one tells Trump about this encounter because he’ll start railing against nonexistent voter fraud again. He’s already ranting over nonexistent wiretapping, and one conspiracy theory at a time — coming from a president — is more than enough for the American people to witness.

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumphillary clinton
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 hours ago
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP